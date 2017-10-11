The fight against corruption and corrupt practices in Nigeria’s judicial system seems not to be over.

Abia state is in the spotlight as the Abia state judiciary service commission is in disarray over some of its officers and especially the Chief Judge of Abia State, Theresa Uzokwe, who has being indicted for misconduct and impunity in using her power to appoint,transfer and dismiss judges at will.

Speaking at a press brief in Umuahia, members of the commission decried the manner in which the chief judge carried out these acts.

The Abia state Attorney General said the judicial service commission has every right to petition the chief judge if she goes against the ethics of her office and the commission