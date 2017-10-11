Home News Corruption probe : Abia State Chief Judge indicted for misconduct
Corruption probe : Abia State Chief Judge indicted for misconduct
News
Nigeria
0

Corruption probe : Abia State Chief Judge indicted for misconduct

0
0
Justice-Theresa-Uzokwe-TVCNews
now viewing

Corruption probe : Abia State Chief Judge indicted for misconduct

now playing

Port Harcourt residents call for disbandment of SARS

Titi Laoye-Tomori -TVC
now playing

Osun distributes Instructional Materials worth N200m to Schools

now playing

Dollar stays low as stocks cheer latest record streak

now playing

Violence is exacerbating malnutrition in Mali – UNICEF

now playing

Nigeria to deepen collaboration with WHO

Image result for Chief Judge of Abia State, Theresa UzokweThe fight against corruption and corrupt practices in Nigeria’s judicial system seems not to be over.

Abia state is in the spotlight as the Abia state judiciary service commission is in disarray over some of its officers and especially the Chief Judge of Abia State, Theresa Uzokwe, who has being indicted for misconduct and impunity in using her power to appoint,transfer and dismiss judges at will.

Speaking at a press brief in Umuahia, members of the commission decried the manner in which the chief judge carried out these acts.

The Abia state Attorney General said the judicial service commission has every right to petition the chief judge if she goes against the ethics of her office and the commission

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Port Harcourt residents call for disbandment of SARS

TVCN 0
Titi Laoye-Tomori -TVC

Osun distributes Instructional Materials worth N200m to Schools

TVCN 0

NAPTIP seeks partnership with Bayelsa Govt. to halt human trafficking

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close