The supreme court has adjourned the hearing of former National Security Adviser’s appeal to January the 25th.

Sambo Dasuki had filed a suit asking the apex court to compel the federal government, to obey the orders of lower courts, which granted him bail.

In December 2015, the Department of State Services raided Dasuki’s Abuja residence, carting away firearms and cash.

The secret police then arrested the former NSA, and charged him with illegal possession of firearms and money laundering.

Justice Adeniyi Ademola granted Dasuki bail, but the DSS still kept him in custody.

The DSS later arrested the judge after raiding his residence.