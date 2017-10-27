Home News Court issues fresh warrant of arrest for Maina
Image result for mainaAn Abuja based Magistrate Court has issued a fresh warrant of arrest for the arrest of Abdulrasheed Maina.

The international police, INTERPOL, has also been involved to track and arrest the former Chairman of the defunct

Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, whose recent reinstatement into service caused a national uproar.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, who commented the development said investigation had been extended beyond Maina’s reinstatement and subsequent posting.

He said the investigation would even be extended to some foreign countries.

Shehu said the security agencies, including the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, were making presentations to the President on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Presidency says the claim that it invited the wanted Maina back into country is falsehood and should be discarded by well meaning citizens.Co

