A Federal High Court in Lagos has ruled that the police should pay N2 million in damages to the brother-in-law of arrested kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, AKA, Evans. A Federal High Court in Lagos has ruled that the police should pay N2 million in damages to the brother-in-law of arrested kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, AKA, Evans.

The said brother-in-law, Okwuchukwu Obiechina’s lawyer had filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit and the judgement was given on Monday.

Justice Mohammed Idris ruled that Obiechina’s arrest and detention was unconstitutional. He held that the remand order which the police claimed to have obtained from a magistrates’ court was invalid.

Apart from ordering the police to immediately release Obiechina unconditionally or charge him to court if they have any case against him, the court also awarded N2m damages in his favour against the police.

Justice Idris also ordered the police to tender a public apology to Obiechina to be published in two national dailies