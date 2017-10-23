Home News Court orders police to pay Evan’s brother-in-law N2m for unlawful detention
Court orders police to pay Evan’s brother-in-law N2m for unlawful detention
News
Nigeria
0

Court orders police to pay Evan’s brother-in-law N2m for unlawful detention

0
0
now viewing

Court orders police to pay Evan’s brother-in-law N2m for unlawful detention

now playing

Court fixes Friday October 27th for Evans' arraignment

now playing

Halliburton posts higher profit on North America demand

EEDC-Enugu-Electricity-Distribution-Company-640x360-TVCNews
now playing

Enugu disco cautions banks against forged electricity bill

Dangote-Cement-Plc-TVCNews
now playing

Dangote retains dominance, controls 65 pct of domestic cement market

Tillerson-Saudi-TVCNews
now playing

Tillerson calls for improved relationship between Saudi Arabia, Iraq

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ruled that the police should pay N2 million in damages to the brother-in-law of arrested kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, AKA, Evans.

The said brother-in-law, Okwuchukwu Obiechina’s lawyer had filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit and the judgement was given on Monday.
Justice Mohammed Idris ruled that Obiechina’s arrest and detention was unconstitutional. He held that the remand order which the police claimed to have obtained from a magistrates’ court was invalid.
Apart from ordering the police to immediately release Obiechina unconditionally or charge him to court if they have any case against him, the court also awarded N2m damages in his favour against the police.
Justice Idris also ordered the police to tender a public apology to Obiechina to be published in two national dailies
tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Court fixes Friday October 27th for Evans’ arraignment

TVCN 0

APC elects officials for Gombe state chapter

TVCN 0
OdunayoAdekuoroye-TVCNews

Ondo sports commissioner commends state athletes for exceptional performance

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close