Court orders Senator Abaribe to provide Nnamdi Kanu

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and two others who are standing as sureties for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu to appear in court to explain why Kanu failed to show up for his trial.

Justice Binta Nyako who made the order also threatened the sureties to provide the accuse or stand to forfeit their bail bond.

The scheduled hearing of the criminal case against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu resumed at the Federal High Court Abuja with the main accused person not present in court.

This among other issues prompted prosecution team led by Shaibu Laraban to ask the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako to revoke the bail granted to Kanu on April 24 having gone against his bail conditions .

Shaibu also urged the judge to issue a bench warrant on Kanu and to order his three sureties including a serving senator, Enyinnaya Abaribe to appear in court and show cause why they should not be committed to prison for

Kanu’s absence in court.

In response to Kanu’s whereabout, his lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor denied knowledge of his client’s whereabouts claiming instead that the alleged military invasion of the defendant’s house was responsible for his absence

Meanwhile, a counsel appeared for Abaribe with an application asking for an order of the court to allow the senator to withdraw as a surety to Kanu on the ground that the accused did not inform him his whereabouts.

In a short ruling, the trial judge agreed with prosecution and ordered the sureties to appear in court to explain the whereabouts of the IPOB leader or forfeit their bail bond.

The case has been adjourned till November 20 for further hearing.