Home News Crack in Sokoto APC as House of Reps aspirant dumps party for PDP
Crack in Sokoto APC as House of Reps aspirant dumps party for PDP
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Crack in Sokoto APC as House of Reps aspirant dumps party for PDP

0
0
now viewing

Crack in Sokoto APC as House of Reps aspirant dumps party for PDP

Restructuring-Nigeria-TVCNews
now playing

Restructuring : Group seeks consensus-building across geo-political zones

NDLEA-TVCNews
now playing

Gunmen kill three NDLEA officials in Okene

Ogba-zoo-TVCNews
now playing

Abducted Benin zoo manager Andy Ehanire regains freedom

Jacob-Zuma-Statue-Imo-TVCNews
now playing

Okorocha unveils huge statue of S.A. President, Jacob Zuma in Owerri

now playing

Afghan Taliban deny former hostage's claims of murder, rape

There appears to be a crack in the ranks of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto state following the outcome of the party primaries that produced Abdullahi Kalanbaina as the party flagbearer for the October 28th by-election for Wamakko/Kware Federal Constituency.

This is as one of the contestants in the primaries, Mohammed Sadiq dumps the party to pick the opposition People’s Democratic Party ticket to contest against his former party.

Sadiq contested the party’s ticket in 2015 against the late member, Abdullahi Wamakko who died on the 14th of July 2017 to pave way for this renewed political battle.

Aggrieved Sadiq alleged manipulation and delegate intimidation among other irregularities that worked against his emergence as the APC flagbearer in the October 28th election.

He says he dumped the APC for the PDP haven’t realised the same forces that worked against him in 2015 still controls the party and are manipulating the party apparatus in the state base on their whims and caprices.

He however expressed disappointment in the way and manner politics his been played in the party in Sokoto state without fairness to all and total disregard to principles of the APC at the national level.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Restructuring-Nigeria-TVCNews

Restructuring : Group seeks consensus-building across geo-political zones

TVCN 0
NDLEA-TVCNews

Gunmen kill three NDLEA officials in Okene

TVCN 0
Ogba-zoo-TVCNews

Abducted Benin zoo manager Andy Ehanire regains freedom

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close