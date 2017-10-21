The Nigerian Customs Service has accused some border Communities of protecting smugglers from facing the law.

The Comptroller in charge of Zone ‘B’ Federal Operations Unit of the Nigerian Customs Service, said this in Katsina state, while displaying some seized smuggled items.

He said that Smugglers now conceal smuggled items under the pretext of hides and skin bought from local markets.

The seized smuggled items includes bags of Rice, containers of Cooking Oil, Bails of used clothes and Shoes.