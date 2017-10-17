Men of the Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun State Command has intercepted another set of brand new cars and other items worth more than N170m smuggled into the country, along Imeko-Afon axis of the state.

Speaking about the prices of the cars seized by his men, the Comptroller of Customs, Sani Madugu said the 2017 edition of the Porsche convertible car alone worth N82m.

He noted that more that 200 bags of rice and vegetable oil have been seized in the last seven days and arrest were made.

He added that his men also intercepted cars loaded with Cannabis Sativa imported into the country and three suspects were arrested in connection with the Indian hemp.