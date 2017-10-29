Home Business Customs uncovers illegal dump site in Ogun, seizes more than N30m goods
Image result for Smuggled rice and vegetable oilMen and Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service in Ogun State Command have discovered illegal dump site where rice, vegetable oil and other smuggled items were hidden to in order to escape from the law enforcement agents.

Speaking about the achievements of the men of his command, Comptroller Sani Madugu said more than One thousand four hundred bags of rice were seized in a single operation, while more than six vehicles stocked with bags of rice were impounded.

He added that the total duty worth of all smuggled items recovered is more than thirty million Naira and expressed sadness on how some few individuals have decided to continue to deplete the economy of the country and kill local businesses due to their continuous importation of contraband goods.

The Comptroller added that the command is on red alert on illegal arms importation and the officers and men of the Nigeria Customs in the command will not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that no arms is imported through the state.

