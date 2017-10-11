The Nigeria Economic Summit, jointly organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group and the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning is already gaining private sector support.

Dana Air says it will support the NES by providing the team with complimentary tickets while delegates will enjoy specials fares on the airline.

Dana Air Spokesman, Kingsley Ezenwa says in the last five years, the airline had given its support as a domestic airline that was committed to the economic recovery plan of the Government.

He says the growth trajectory post-recession, is of importance now, to deliver a positive impact on Nigerian citizens.