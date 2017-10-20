Dangote Group may be granted permission to effect repair works on the Apapa, Tincan, Mile 2 through to the toll gate.

The Minister of Works, Power and Housing Babatunde Fashola gave the indication when he met with major port operators in Lagos seaport axis to strategize on how to effectively tackle the logistics and regulatory problems that are impeding port operations

The Minister explained that decisions will be made after cost has been estimated and the structural plans for the roads have been concluded.