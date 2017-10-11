Home Entertainment WATCH: Davido in Police custody as autopsy reveals friends’ died of suffocation
WATCH: Davido in Police custody as autopsy reveals friends’ died of suffocation
WATCH: Davido in Police custody as autopsy reveals friends’ died of suffocation

WATCH: Davido in Police custody as autopsy reveals friends’ died of suffocation

The Nigerian Police, Lagos Command have re-invited the Nigerian singer, Davido in relation to the death

of Tagbo Umeike, who was reported to have died in the wee hours of October 3.

According to a report by TVC News crime reporter, Ivy Kanu,  the Police said Tagbo died from Asphyxia and suffocation, not from intoxication. Asphyxia or asphyxiation is a condition of severely deficient supply of oxygen to the body that arises from abnormal breathing. An example of asphyxia is choking

Watch:  https://youtu.be/eVIk0iT9Lkc

Acting Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal stated this at a briefing on Wednesday afternoon, where he announced that Davido has been reinvited for questioning.

Edgal added that he was abandoned in his car at the hospital by Davido’s driver and two of his friends. Edgal said Davido has been reinvited for questioning because he lied that he only knew of the Tagbo’s demise while he was at a nightclub, DNA in Victoria Island.

