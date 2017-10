The death toll in multiple attacks in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, has risen to eighteen, including the three suicide bombers.

In one of the attacks, a male bomber detonated an explosive at a bus station, killing himself and 13 others.

Five persons were injured there.

The same station was attacked two months ago. Two persons were killed then.

Two other female suicide bombers injured 13 persons at another part of town.