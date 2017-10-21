Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson has said the duty of the Nigerian Army is to protect the territorial integrity of the nation and not embark on any exercise that will harm citizens of the country.

He said this while receiving a delegation from the Chief Of Army Staff led by Major General Romeo Nicholas.

The Major also who informed journalists that the Army will commence its “Operation Crocodile Smile II” Medical Outreach programme in Bayelsa State next week.

It would be recalled that the State capital was thrown into tension last week following the rumour that the Army was vaccinating students with poisonous vaccines can will infect them with Monkeypox virus.