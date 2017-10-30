Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson has urged the Izon Ladies Association to promote education in order to brighten the future of the Ijaw girl child.

He gave this advise while receiving an award for outstanding performance as part of events marking the 40th anniversary of the ladies’ association.

TVC News Correspondent, Ovieteme George reports that wife of the Bayelsa State governor, Rachel Dickson has been campaigning for the liberation of the Ijaw girl-child from extant cultural practices.

And when the Izon Ladies Association clocked 40 years, the members chose Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital to celebrate their anniversary with a woman of kindred spirit.

Members of the Izon Ladies Association later converged on the Diepreye Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall where the governor was honoured for outstanding performance and for promoting the Izon cultural heritage.