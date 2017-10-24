Home Sports Djokovic, Wawrinka set to return to World Tennis Championship
Twelve-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic is set to play his first match since Wimbledon at the World Tennis Championship in December.

The world number seven, whose season ended early with an elbow injury, is slated for the Abu Dhabi exhibition event from 28 to 30 December.

French Open finalist Stan Wawrinka is also set to make his return there.

The Swiss world number nine ended his season in August because of a knee injury.

The Abu Dhabi event is held two weeks before the start of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the season.

Djokovic and Wawrinka will play alongside world number one Rafael Nadal, Austria’s Dominic Thiem, Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta and 2016 Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic.

 

