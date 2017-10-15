Home News Domestic violence : Ondo group sensitises against sexual abuse
Image result for Sexual abuse : Ondo group sensitises against domestic violenceA group of youths have staged a rally in Akure, the Ondo state capital against sexual abuse and domestic violence which they say should be given priority by governments at all levels.

The rally which was attended by some single ladies, gave members of the group opportunity to roll out the dangers inherent in sexual abuse and domestic violence .

The group marched through major streets of Akure and urged victims of sexual abuse not to hesitate to voice out to put an end to the rising cases of rape in the society.

A victim of sexual abuse, Moyin Adeshipe said the rally became imperative to sensitise the people of the state on the need to eradicate sexual abuse and domestic violence in the society.

She urged ladies to stop dressing provocatively to avoid unnecessary harassment from men

