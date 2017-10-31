Home Entertainment Domino a rock and roll legend dies at 89
date 2017-10-31

Domino a rock and roll legend dies at 89
American singer Antoine Domino Jr, The Ain’t That A Shame singer passed away on Wednesday, according to local

news reports. His music was born February 26, 1928 was based his on traditional rhythm and blues. This was accompanied by saxophones, bass, piano, electric guitar, and drums.

He also had had 35 records in the US Billboard Top 40.Domino, who was of French Creole descent, was the eighth child of Antoine Caliste Domino and Marie-Donatille Gros. He learned to play the piano from his brother-in-law, jazz guitarist Harrison Verrett.

Fats Domino

US STAR: The singer was a rock and roll legend  SUCCESS: Five of the his records released before 1955 sold over a million copies

Domino began his career in 1947 when he auditioned for Billy Diamond, a New Orleans bandleader. He was then asked to join Diamond’s band he Solid Senders, at the Hideaway Club, in New Orleans. Diamond Nicknamed him Fats because Domino reminded him of the renowned pianists Fats Waller and Fats Pichon.

Domino gained national attention with his first recording, The Fat Man, made in late 1949 for Imp. BIG BREAK: Fats began his professional music career in 1947. This sold one million copies by 1953 and was widely considered the first rock-and-roll record to achieve this feat.

Domino leaves behind his seven children – sons Antonio, Andre, Anatole and Antoine III and daughters Adonica, Andrea, Antoinette and Anola. He was married to Rosemary Domino from 1948 until 2008

