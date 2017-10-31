Domino a rock and roll legend dies at 89
00
American singer Antoine Domino Jr, The Ain’t That A Shame singer passed away on Wednesday, according to local
news reports. His music was born February 26, 1928 was based his on traditional rhythm and blues. This was accompanied by saxophones, bass, piano, electric guitar, and drums.
Domino gained national attention with his first recording, The Fat Man, made in late 1949 for Imp.This sold one million copies by 1953 and was widely considered the first rock-and-roll record to achieve this feat.