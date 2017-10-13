The Democratic Republic of Congo opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi said on Thursday that the delay of the presidential election by the country’s electoral commission amounted to a declaration of war on the Congolese people.

Tshisekedi comments came as opposition supporters gathered outside the headquarters of the country”s opposition coalition group, known as the Rassemblement.

The polls were originally scheduled for November 2016, but Congo’s electoral commission said in a statement on Tuesday that it would need at least 504 days to organise the poll once voter registration is completed.

The schedule outlined by the electoral commission would torpedo an agreement between President Joseph Kabila’s representatives and his opponents that the election would take place before the end of this year.