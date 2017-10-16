The Federal Government is set to unlock the investment opportunities in the Environment Sector for growth, economic recovery, diversification and sustainable development.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, Shehu Ahmed made this known while briefing journalists about the focus of the 11th National Council on Environment meeting billed to hold in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He noted that the meeting will be looking at erosion control and cost management, pollution control, waste management among others.

On his part, the Commissioner for Environment in Ogun State, Bolaji Oyeleye said the government is at the forefront of partnering private sector in maximising the opportunities of waste management in the state.