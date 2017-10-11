Home International ECOWAS calls for Regional Arbitration Forum for dispute resolution
ECOWAS calls for Regional Arbitration Forum for dispute resolution
ECOWAS-TVCNewsThe Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has called for the creation of a Regional Arbitration Forum as an Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism to boost its economic potentials.

Chief Registrar of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice Tony Anene- Maidoh, made the appeal at the opening ceremony of 2017/2018 legal year.

He explained that, the community cannot fully attract direct foreign investment into the sub-region without assuring investors of the availability of an arbitration forum.

