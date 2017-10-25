EFCC seals Maina’s properties in Kaduna

Nigeria’s anti graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has sealed some properties belonging to the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, in Kaduna.

EFCC’s spokesman in Kaduna Ibrahim Kamiludeen said the agency also sealed two companies and six other properties on Monday.

Maina was accused of being involved in a N2bn fraud and on the wanted list of the EFCC for the alleged offence.

Meanwhile ,all the properties acquired by Maina have been identified by the anti-graft agency for possible forfeiture to the federal government