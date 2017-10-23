The management of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has cautioned banks and other related institutions to very electricity bills tender for opening accounts purposes.

Head of Communications, Emeka Ezeh, says staff of EEDC whose names and phone numbers appear on the electricity bills for ease of customer engagement, are embarrassed as a result of some consumers’ fraudulent activities.

Eze appeal to banks to be cautious and ensure they carry out extensive check and verification of any EEDC electricity bill tendered for account opening purpose as proof of address.