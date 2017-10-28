Anthony Martial scored the only goal of the game to hand Manchester United victory over Tottenham in a cagey encounter at Old Trafford.

Both sides created few clear chances until Martial latched on to Romelu Lukaku’s flick-on and slotted home.

Lukaku headed against the post, while Spurs’ Dele Alli poked wide from close range and Moussa Sissoko shot over.

The result strengthens United’s hold on second behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Arsenal ended a tricky week off the pitch to beat Swansea 2-1 to claim their 4th successive win in manager Arsene Wenger’s 800th Premier League game.

Wilfried Zaha scored 6 minutes into injury time to snatch Crystal Palace a point and deny West Ham their first Premier League away win in 6 attempts.

Liverpool scored 3 second-half goals to beat Huddersfield 3 nil at Anfield.

Leroy Sane inspired Manchester City to a 3-2 win at West Brom which re-established their 5-point lead in the table.