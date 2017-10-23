Everton have sacked manager Ronald Koeman after their 5-2 loss at home to Arsenal on Super Sunday saw them slip into the relegation zone.

The club spent heavily in the summer on Michael Keane, Davy Klaassen, Jordan Pickford, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Wayne Rooney, but now lie 18th in the table having made their third-worst start to a Premier League campaign.

The loss at Goodison Park on Sunday was Everton’s 5th consecutive match without a victory, with the Toffees having won just two league games this season, while they are also bottom of their Europa League group after 2 defeats and a draw in their first 3 matches.

The 54-year-old Dutchman insisted in the wake of the Goodison Park loss that he still believed he was the right man to lead the club, having slumped to 18th in the Premier League table and racing a relegation battle for the remainder of the season.

He arrived at the club’s Finch Farm training ground on Monday morning and took training as normal for those players not involved in Sunday’s encounter, but the club soon issued a statement to confirm that he was no longer first-team manager.

A club statement issued on Monday afternoon read: “Everton Football Club can confirm that Ronald Koeman has left the Club.

“Chairman Bill Kenwright, the Board of Directors and Major Shareholder Farhad Moshiri would all like to express their gratitude to Ronald for the service he has given to the Club over the past 16 months and for guiding the Club to seventh place in last season’s Premier League campaign.”