Ex-Ondo Attorney General, others seek autonomy for Judiciary

Nigeria
Image result for Ondo politicians, lawyers call for autonomy for JudiciaryA former Attorney General of Ondo state, Remi Olatubora has maintained that for the Nigerian Judiciary system to be more proactive, it must be autonomous and be independent without interference from the executive arm of government.

Olatubora and some other politicians in the state made the submission at an event in Akure, the state capital.

The former Chief law officer of the state said the judiciary remains the hope of the common men in spite of some obstacles. He added it wont be out of place if the judiciary is given free hand to operate.

Also a member of the House of Representatives, Kolade Akinjo wants the judiciary to be restructured to meet modern day challenges.

Close