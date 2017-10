Many people are feared dead on Sunday after an explosion near Muna Garage in the capital, Maiduguri.

The same garage came under attack exactly one week ago, when a male suicide bomber detonated an explosive at a bus station, killing himself and 18 others.

It was previously attacked in August. This kind of attack is similar to the kinds carried out by Boko Haram which typically uses suicide bombers to target crowded places.

Details later….