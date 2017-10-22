Friends, family, and former classmates gathered in Swainsboro, Georgia to honor U.S. Army Staff, Sergeant Dustin Wright one of the four U.S. troops killed in an ambush in Niger.

Red, blue and white balloons were released into the sky as the crowd held a moment of silence for their fallen hometown hero.

The attack earlier this month, which U.S. officials suspect was carried out by a local Islamic State affiliate, has thrown a spotlight on the U.S. counter-terrorism mission in the West African country, which has about 800 U.S. troops