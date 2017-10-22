Home America Family, friends honour U.S. Army staff killed in Niger
Family, friends honour U.S. Army staff killed in Niger
America
International
0

Family, friends honour U.S. Army staff killed in Niger

0
0
now viewing

Family, friends honour U.S. Army staff killed in Niger

now playing

Hurricanes: Five former US Presidents attend Texas Concert

now playing

Police rule out political or religious motive behind Munich knife attack

now playing

Spanish FM denies Coup d'etat claims by regional leaders

now playing

Spanish govt meets to impose direct rule in Catalonia

Mugabe WHO-TVC
now playing

WHO reconsiders Mugabe's appointment as Goodwill Ambassador

Image result for Family, friends honour U.S. Army staff killed in NigerFriends, family, and former classmates gathered in Swainsboro, Georgia to honor U.S. Army Staff, Sergeant Dustin Wright one of the four U.S. troops killed in an ambush in Niger.

Red, blue and white balloons were released into the sky as the crowd held a moment of silence for their fallen hometown hero.

The attack earlier this month, which U.S. officials suspect was carried out by a local Islamic State affiliate, has thrown a spotlight on the U.S. counter-terrorism mission in the West African country, which has about 800 U.S. troops

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Hurricanes: Five former US Presidents attend Texas Concert

TVCN 0

Police rule out political or religious motive behind Munich knife attack

TVCN 0

Spanish FM denies Coup d’etat claims by regional leaders

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close