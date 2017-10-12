Family holds candle light procession for DJ Olu
The candlelight service for late Oluwagbemiga Abiodun popularly known as Dj Olu was held last night. His family and friends gathered at Banana Island, Ikoyi this evening to honour him.
He willd be laid to rest tomorrow October 12th. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.
See the photos below..
Kiki Osinbajo took to her instastory to mourn the late Olu Abiodun, according to her, the death came like a heartbreak to her.
It is not possible gbemiga… This is what real heartbreak feels like.. RIP OLU wow
Nigerian hypeman, Special Spesh, via social media, stated this, attributing the sudden death of DJ Olu to an “evil older crowd”.
He shared his opinion;
No sickness, No complications, plus everything we could possible want so WTF!!! It does not add up sha! #STAYWOKE i know evil when i see it!!! The older crowd have a hand in this
One day you will explain!!! we have been enjoying and chopping life to the fullest we celebrate our Birthdays together!! So WTF!! My G!!!
Tiwa Savage also mourned his and she wrote;
Rest in perfect peace 🙏🏼 Heart feels so heavy this mornings.