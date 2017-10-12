Home Entertainment Family holds candle light procession for DJ Olu
Family holds candle light procession for DJ Olu
Entertainment
0

Family holds candle light procession for DJ Olu

0
0
now viewing

Family holds candle light procession for DJ Olu

now playing

Port Harcourt residents call for disbandment of SARS

Titi Laoye-Tomori -TVC
now playing

Osun distributes Instructional Materials worth N200m to Schools

now playing

Dollar stays low as stocks cheer latest record streak

now playing

Violence is exacerbating malnutrition in Mali – UNICEF

now playing

Nigeria to deepen collaboration with WHO

The candlelight service for late Oluwagbemiga Abiodun popularly known as Dj Olu was held last night. His family and friends gathered at Banana Island, Ikoyi this evening to honour him.

He willd be laid to rest tomorrow October 12th. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

See the photos below..

Kiki Osinbajo took to her instastory to mourn the late Olu Abiodun, according to her, the death came like a heartbreak to her.

 She wrote;

It is not possible gbemiga… This is what real heartbreak feels like.. RIP OLU wow

Nigerian hypeman, Special Spesh, via social media, stated this, attributing the sudden death of DJ Olu to an “evil older crowd”.

He shared his opinion;

No sickness, No complications, plus everything we could possible want so WTF!!! It does not add up sha! #STAYWOKE i know evil when i see it!!! The older crowd have a hand in this

One day you will explain!!! we have been enjoying and chopping life to the fullest we celebrate our Birthdays together!! So WTF!! My G!!!

Tiwa Savage also mourned his and she wrote;

Rest in perfect peace 🙏🏼 Heart feels so heavy this mornings.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Lagos State government to honour Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti

TVCN 0

Press Statement, CCTV Footage released by Davido from Night of Tagbo’s Death

TVCN 0

After new autopsy discovery from police, Davido speaks on Tagbo’s death

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close