Home News Federal High court adjourns trial of seven suspected pirates to November 6th
Federal High court adjourns trial of seven suspected pirates to November 6th
News
Nigeria
0

Federal High court adjourns trial of seven suspected pirates to November 6th

0
0
sea-piracy-tvcnews
now viewing

Federal High court adjourns trial of seven suspected pirates to November 6th

now playing

Port Harcourt residents call for disbandment of SARS

Titi Laoye-Tomori -TVC
now playing

Osun distributes Instructional Materials worth N200m to Schools

now playing

Dollar stays low as stocks cheer latest record streak

now playing

Violence is exacerbating malnutrition in Mali – UNICEF

now playing

Nigeria to deepen collaboration with WHO

Image result for Federal High IkoyiThe Federal High court sitting in Ikoyi has adjourned trial in a suit filed by the Federal Government against seven suspected pirates.

The pirates had last year February hijacked a Saudi Arabian ship, the MT Maximus, and engaged the Nigerian navy in a fire-fight during the operation.

At Tuesday’s sitting, the suspects were charged on a seven count of piracy, illegal transfer of petroleum products and unlawful possession of arms.

Prosecution witness Lieutenant commander Adeyemi gave the court details of the statements of the accused men.

But the defence said the statements were obtained from the suspects under duress, arguing that it cannot be tendered as evidence in the trial.

Justice Hassan ruled that a trial within a trial should commence in order to debate the admissibility of the statements as evidence, adjourning till November the 6th.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Port Harcourt residents call for disbandment of SARS

TVCN 0
Titi Laoye-Tomori -TVC

Osun distributes Instructional Materials worth N200m to Schools

TVCN 0

NAPTIP seeks partnership with Bayelsa Govt. to halt human trafficking

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close