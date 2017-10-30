The Management of the Federal Polytechnic Oko has appealed to the federal government to upgrade the institution to a university of science and technology.

The institution’s communication manager says it has over the years taken up some capacity development of human, material and infrastructural upgrade, to meet up with the demand for a smooth take off.

The institution was set up by former vice president, Dr Alex Ekwueme as a College of Science and Technology in 1979 before it was acquired by the state government and upgraded to a Polytechnic, and later designated a federal Polytechnic after being taken over by the federal government in 1993.