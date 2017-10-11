The Federal Government has filed two separate set of charges against Isah Misau, the senator representing Bauchi central.

A set of charges was filed by the office of the attorney-general of the federation at the Federal High Court, in Abuja, and the other before the FCT high court.

Misau is accused of forging documents comprising affidavits and declaration of age.

The senator is also accused of making false statements about the police.

The suits come on the heels of accusations by the senator against police chief Ibrahim Idris.

Misau had accused the Inspector-General of collecting money from police officers before they are posted.

He also accused Idris of collecting money from oil companies and banks where police officers are sent to provide security.