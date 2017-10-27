The Federal Government has confirmed six additional cases of Monkeypox.

The cases are amongst those sent to the World Health Organisation’s laboratory in Dakar, Senegal.

The Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire, said two cases each were confirmed in Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom States, one each in Enugu state and Abuja.

They bring to nine the total number of Monkeypox cases confirmed in Nigeria.

Investigations are ongoing to establish whether the new cases emanated from Bayelsa where the outbreak started.

Meanwhile, there are 94 suspected cases reported from 11 states.