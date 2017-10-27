Home Health FG confirms six new cases of Monkeypox
FG confirms six new cases of Monkeypox
Health
News
Nigeria
0

FG confirms six new cases of Monkeypox

0
0
Monkey-pox-TVCNews
now viewing

FG confirms six new cases of Monkeypox

Audu-Maikori
now playing

Illegal detention : Court orders El-Rufai, police to pay Audu Maikori N40m

Catalonia-Independence-TVCNews
now playing

Catalonia declares independence as Spain moves to impose direct rule

xi-jinping-Kim Jon Un
now playing

North Korean leader congratulates China's Xi Jinping after congress

JFKTVCNews
now playing

Trump orders releases of documents related to J.F.K.'s assassination

kenya-elections-voting-story-TVCNews
now playing

Three dead as results from Kenya's presidential rerun trickle in

The Federal Government has confirmed six additional cases of Monkeypox.
The cases are amongst those sent to the World Health Organisation’s laboratory in Dakar, Senegal.

The Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire, said two cases each were confirmed in Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom States, one each in Enugu state and Abuja.

They bring to nine the total number of Monkeypox cases confirmed in Nigeria.

Investigations are ongoing to establish whether the new cases emanated from Bayelsa where the outbreak started.

Meanwhile, there are 94 suspected cases reported from 11 states.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Audu-Maikori

Illegal detention : Court orders El-Rufai, police to pay Audu Maikori N40m

TVCN 0
Taraba-State-House-of-Assembly-TVCNews

Taraba Assembly loses three-time member, Emmanuel Dame

TVCN 0

Policeman kills 17-year old boy in Bayelsa, flees

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close