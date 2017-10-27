The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, today disclosed that the Buhari-

led administration has recovered $85million from the United Kingdom as part of the stolen funds from the Malabu Oil deal. Malami gave the information during a consultative meeting on assets recovery in Abuja.

“The recovery and repatriation of our stolen wealth continue to be very tedious despite several bilateral and multilateral agreements. entered between Nigeria and other jurisdictions. Even when the provisions of the United Nations convention against corruption oblige all parties to repatriate stolen assets to victim states, countries including Nigeria are still dealing with some challenges. I am pleased to inform all that Nigeria has just recovered the sum of $85 millions from the Malabu deal from UK’ he said