The Federal Government says that it is committed to providing standard gauge rail service to Nigerians along the Lagos-Ibadan route by the fourth quarter of 2018.

The chairman Board of trustees, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Usman Abubakar gave the assurances after meeting with the engineers handling the project in Lagos.

Abubakar however noted that though some identified challenges appear to be slowing the pace of work, he is optimistic that the project will be completed within the stated time line.