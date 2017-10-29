Home Football FIFA U-17 W/Cup: England claim first title after comeback win over Spain
FIFA U-17 W/Cup: England claim first title after comeback win over Spain
Football
Sports
FIFA U-17 W/Cup: England claim first title after comeback win over Spain

FIFA U-17 W/Cup: England claim first title after comeback win over Spain

Masari reiterates commitment to empowering Vulnerable Persons

Carlos Takam wants rematch with Anthony Joshua, blames referee

Nigerians urged to live in love, unity

Stakeholders call for development of Nigeria's tourism sector

Customs uncovers illegal dump site in Ogun, seizes more than N30m goods

Image result for FIFA U-17 W/Cup: England claim first title after comeback win over SpainEngland claimed their first-ever FIFA U-17 World Cup title, canceling a 2-nil deficit to beat Spain 5-2 in the final played in Kolkata, India.

The win saw England continue their domination of FIFA age-grade competitions following their U-20s emerging champions of the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

A Sergio Gomez double in the 10th and 31st minutes had given the Spaniards a edge, but a brace from Phil Foden and a goal each from Rhian Brewster , Morgan Gibbs White and Marc Guehi completed the remarkable turnaround for the English team.

England become the fourth European team after Russia (in 1987), France (in 2001) and Switzerland (in 2009) to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

In the third-place match, Brazil defeated African champions Mali.

TVCN
TVCN
