Flooding : 2,000 hectares of farmland submerged in Kwara
Flooding : 2,000 hectares of farmland submerged in Kwara

About 2000 hectares of farmlands have been submerged by water across the three districts of Patigi Local Government area of Kwara State.
The affected rice farms are cultivated near the River Niger in Lade, Patigi and Shepon districts

One of the victims and Head of Gbaradogi community, Muhammadu Saadu said both rice and fish farms were washed away and he is now left with no other source of livelihood.

Flooding has become perennial in this part of Kwara State.

Shonga in Edu local government area was also affected in September but the state government says the magnitude of the flood is too much for the state government to shoulder.

The Etsu Patigi, Ibrahim Chatta Umar expressed concern over the perennial flooding in the area, saying that dredging of River Niger and construction of dykes would permanently save the community from the disaster.

Farmers and residents in Patigi and Edu local government areas of Kwara are awaiting the intervention of the federal government to finally nip in the board the perennial flooding ravaging their communities.

