The trial of former chief of Nigeria’s Maritime Administration Agency for alleged fraud will continue.

The Federal High Court in Lagos overruled a no-case submission by Patrick Akpobolokemi, accused of diverting 2.6 billion naira from the agency.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arraigned him and five others, two years ago on 22 charges, to which they pleaded not guilty.

Their lawyers filed no-case submissions after the prosecution closed its case, but Justice Ibrahim Buba ruled that the case could go ahead, because the charges were clear.