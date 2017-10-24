Home International Gambian activists launch campaign to bring Jammeh to justice
Gambian activists launch campaign to bring Jammeh to justice
International
West Africa
Gambian activists launch campaign to bring Jammeh to justice

Part-HKG-Hkg10182585-TVCNews
U.S., Japan, South Korea hold trilateral talks on North Korea's missile programme

171005103015-catalonia-flags-full-169-TVCNews
Catalan Parliament to decide on Spain's direct rule attempt on Thursday

Zero-Emission-Bus-TVCNews
12 major cities to buy only zero emissions buses from 2025

pollution-London-678x381-TVCNews
London introduces vehicle pollution levy

Nigerian Ports Authority
Port agencies, operators hold consultations on ease of doing business

Victims of the regime of Gambia’s former President Yahya Jammeh, say they are going to get him to answer for crimes of extrajudicial executions, arbitrary detentions and enforced disappearances.

The group says it will launch an international campaign against Jammeh, who now lives in exile in Equatorial Guinea.

The campaign, supported by local and international NGOs has as a prominent member Fatoumatta Sandeng, who alleges her father Solo Sandeng died in April 2016 when he was detained by Jammeh’s National Intelligence Agency.

Jammeh, a former soldier, ruled the Gambia from 1994 to this year with an iron fist, before a regional coalition forced him into exile.

