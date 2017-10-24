Victims of the regime of Gambia’s former President Yahya Jammeh, say they are going to get him to answer for crimes of extrajudicial executions, arbitrary detentions and enforced disappearances.

The group says it will launch an international campaign against Jammeh, who now lives in exile in Equatorial Guinea.

The campaign, supported by local and international NGOs has as a prominent member Fatoumatta Sandeng, who alleges her father Solo Sandeng died in April 2016 when he was detained by Jammeh’s National Intelligence Agency.

Jammeh, a former soldier, ruled the Gambia from 1994 to this year with an iron fist, before a regional coalition forced him into exile.