Gambian activists launch campaign to bring Jammeh to justice
Image result for Gambian activists launch campaign to bring Jammeh to justiceVictims of the regime of Gambia’s former President Yahya Jammeh have said they are going to get him to answer for crimes of extrajudicial executions, arbitrary detentions and enforced disappearances.

The group says it will launch an international campaign against Jammeh, who now lives in exile in Equatorial Guinea.

The campaign, supported by local and international NGOs has as a prominent member Fatoumatta Sandeng, who alleges her father Solo Sandeng died in April 2016 when he was detained by Jammeh’s National Intelligence Agency.

Jammeh, a former soldier, ruled the Gambia from 1994 to this year with an iron fist, before a regional coalition forced him into exile.

