Home News Gbajabiamila Commissions new RTEAN Park in Ojuelegba
Gbajabiamila Commissions new RTEAN Park in Ojuelegba
News
Nigeria
0

Gbajabiamila Commissions new RTEAN Park in Ojuelegba

0
0
RTEAN - Gbajabiamila - TVC
now viewing

Gbajabiamila Commissions new RTEAN Park in Ojuelegba

now playing

Go-green Africa Project : Unemployed Youths trained in Agribusiness

Fashola -Senate-Power-TVC
now playing

Senate urges Buhari to appoint separate Minister for Power

Ahmed-Makarfi-TVC
now playing

Makarfi calls for return of former PDP members in Osun

now playing

Senate invites Fayemi over Illegal Mining activities

now playing

SDGs: Kano appeals to FG to release more funds

Image result for Gbajabiamila Commissions new RTEAN Park in OjuelegbaMembers of the Road Transport Employers Association in the Ojuelegba branch of Lagos State said they are relieved with their  relocation to a new park created for them by the majority leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Lagos state government evicted the transporters from their Ojuelegba under bridge park, as part of the Ambode government’s Beautification of Lagos Project .

Inaugurating the park, which is named after him, Gbajabiamila urged members of the association to put it  into good use, and to shun acts that could undermine peace.

 He said that he played a role in facilitating the project in redemption of his electoral promise to always make life better for his constituents.

Gbajabiamila commended the RTEAN for the support they had given him over the years and the actualisation of the project.

“You have always supported me and I think our relationship started years back.

“I am part of you and I thank you for the opportunity given to me to serve you,” he said.

The Majority Leader said he was able to facilitate the new park after several interventionist missions to the state government, which led to its approval.

He described the chairman of the association as a committed leader who never joked with the progress of the group.

Gbajabiamila promised to continue to work with RTEAN for the progress of the association and betterment of its members.

 

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Go-green Africa Project : Unemployed Youths trained in Agribusiness

TVCN 0
Fashola -Senate-Power-TVC

Senate urges Buhari to appoint separate Minister for Power

TVCN 0
Ahmed-Makarfi-TVC

Makarfi calls for return of former PDP members in Osun

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close