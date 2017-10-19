The return of zoning formula by the interim leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been described as one of the key factors that will help stabilize the opposition party ahead of its elective convention in December.

Former governor of Ogun state, Gbenga Daniel disclosed this in Abuja while formally announcing his decision to run for the chairmanship of the PDP.

Daniel says internal democracy and giving party members opportunities to directly elect their party leaders and candidates for public office are

what will further create stability in the party if it hopes to bounce back in 2019.