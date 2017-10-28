South Africa’s Finance Minister, Malusi Gigaba medium term budget speech has increased investors confidence in the country.

A United States investor has plannned to invest over $1 billion in South Africa economy in technology and agribusiness in the next few months.

Ambassador Harold Doley, Jr, the Governor of the African Development Bank, said as an international investor, the medium term budget, gave a sincere evaluation of the country’s economy.

This assessment has signalled investors to commit resources to South Africa.