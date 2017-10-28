Home Business Gigaba’s mid-term budget speech boosts investor confidence – S.A. govt
Gigaba’s mid-term budget speech boosts investor confidence – S.A. govt
Business
International
Southern Africa
0

Gigaba’s mid-term budget speech boosts investor confidence – S.A. govt

0
0
now viewing

Gigaba’s mid-term budget speech boosts investor confidence – S.A. govt

Guptas-TVCNews
now playing

FBI opens investigation into U.S. links South Africa's Guptas

now playing

Naira Scarcity hits Interbank market as overnight lending rises

now playing

2019 : Buhari Support Organisation opens campaign office in Abuja

TVC_NIGERIA_002_Logo
now playing

Rivers State police honour TVC News for key role in boosting security

Audu-Ogbeh-TVC-Breakfast2
now playing

Nigeria to consult with UK to forestall rejection of yam exports - Ogbeh

South Africa’s Finance Minister, Malusi Gigaba medium term budget speech has increased investors confidence in the country.

A United States investor has plannned to invest over $1 billion in South Africa economy in technology and agribusiness in the next few months.

Ambassador Harold Doley, Jr, the Governor of the African Development Bank, said as an international investor, the medium term budget, gave a sincere evaluation of the country’s economy.

This assessment has signalled investors to commit resources to South Africa.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Guptas-TVCNews

FBI opens investigation into U.S. links South Africa’s Guptas

TVCN 0

Naira Scarcity hits Interbank market as overnight lending rises

TVCN 0
Audu-Ogbeh-TVC-Breakfast2

Nigeria to consult with UK to forestall rejection of yam exports – Ogbeh

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close