A young Nigerian, Adeniyi Solabunmi has independently set up a foundation to promote Agribusiness by training unemployed youths through an initiative dubbed the Go-green Africa project.

According to him, the gesture is part of efforts to build another set of farmers, entrepreneurs and to make Agriculture attractive to the youth.

TVC News Kazeem Olowe reports that Solabunmi plans to use the pan-African Agricultural crusade to breed a million greenpreneurs before 2025.

Beneficiaries of Go-green Africa Project and they have been trained on how to be self sustaining through Agribusiness.

They have come from different parts of Nigeria to take advantage of the free training and accommodation provided by the foundation and they say they have been reformed.

One of the beneficiaries who is a retiree pleaded with the initiator of the project to extend it to tertiary institutions in order to empower potential graduates.

The promoter of the project said he uses proceeds of his agribusiness and consultancy to set up the training school and that he would have loved to be engaging up to a hundred trainees at a time but due to lack of bigger lecture space and hostels.

For him, the opportunities in Agribusiness have not been tapped at all in Africa, and he wants the younger generation to see the hidden treasure that is capable of repositioning the economic situation of the continent.