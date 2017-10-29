Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku has mandated compulsory training on Effective Leadership for local government chairmen and Councillors in the 16 local government areas of the state.

The Governor said the training would avail them the opportunity to gain basic knowledge about governance and their roles as representatives of the people at the grassroots.

Correspondent Owolabi Adenusi reports that the Councillors are to learn new skill that will gear them in moving

their councils to the next level of development in terms of infrastructural and man power development.

Declaring the workshop open at the state university, Governor Ishaku said capacity building for people in leadership positions was key in the quest to instill good governance at all levels in the public and private sectors.

He tasked leadership of the local government administrations in the state to be prudent in managing their resources for the good of the people.

In his goodwill message, Speaker, State House of Assembly, Hon Abel Diah Peter applauded the University for coming out with such a wonderful workshop for the politicians enjoining the participants to take the workshop seriously, describing effective leadership at the local government level as key to the development of the country.

The vice chancellor of the institution Prof Vincent Tenebe and Prof Joseph Rishante, the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration in their respective speeches assured participants that the workshop would open windows of developmental opportunities for them, adding that the school had packaged investment opportunities for all the local governments in the state.

Event watchers believe that the compulsory training of political leaders on management skill by Ishaku’s administration will go a long way in putting solid foundation for administrative convenience in Taraba State.