Image result for Government should not fund Examination bodies - OloyedeThe registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, Professor Is’haq Oloyede says government has no business funding examination bodies.

This is just as governor AbdulFatah Ahmed of Kwara state, noted that there is a huge challenge in the Nigerian education system.

Oloyede spoke on the sidelines of the visit of the Conference of Association of Vice Chancellors to the Kwara state governor.

 

