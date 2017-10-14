Governor Seriake Dickson has identified Payroll fraud as one major anomaly the Bayelsa state government wants to erase in the third tier of government.

The governor made this clear at the inauguration of Caretaker Chairmen for the eight council areas of the state.

The Bayelsa Governor also charged the Caretaker Chairmen to work with security agencies to sustain peace in their local government areas.

Correspondent Ovieteme George reports that screened and confirmed in the hallowed chambers of the state House of Assembly, the eight nominees took the oath-of-office as Caretaker Chairmen of the eight council areas of Bayelsa State.

The governor also charged them to work with security agencies to sustain peace in the council areas.