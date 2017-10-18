Governor Seriake Dickson has called on administrators of the Ecological Fund to support Bayelsa state to deal with the problems of perennial flooding and erosion.

The governor made the request at the visit of a delegation from the Ecological Fund.

Our Correspondent reports that every year in Bayelsa, rivers often overflow their banks in the period of June to November. At Ayama in Ogbia Council Area the water levels are rising, while Obogoro in Yenagoa Council Area, the river encroaches.

Governor Dickson said the state government seeks support to tackle the perennial hazard.

Timely disbursements of the Ecological Fund will help to build dikes in Ayama Obogoro and other communities threatened by flooding and erosion.