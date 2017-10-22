Home News Group calls for more women participation in Politics
Group calls for more women participation in Politics
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Group calls for more women participation in Politics

0
0
now viewing

Group calls for more women participation in Politics

now playing

Ibooro monarch urges Youths to exploit opportunities in Tourism, Cultural

Buhari-Atiku-TVC
now playing

2019: Atiku's supporters endorse Buhari, Bindow re-election

now playing

Women Advocacy marches against domestic Violence in Yenagoa

Prof Okonofua -TVC
now playing

UNIMED VC advocates good policy to address medical tourism

now playing

Ogun Pensioners commend State Govt on verification exercise

Image result for Group calls for more women participation in Nigerian PoliticsA Group of 20 Women has identified early planning and grassroots mobilisation as necessary to achieving inclusive governance, policy development and political participation of Women in Nigeria.

The group disclosed this in Abuja when they gathered to map out ways for more women participation in Governance.

There is no gain saying the fact that Nigeria has over time recorded low participation of women in both elective and appointive positions.

The women expressed determination to tackle the issue head long and consider issues surrounding low participation of women in the nation’s development and the way forward.

They come to the conclusion that women must engage in early planning and grass root mobilisation, and urged women to come all out to pursue their political ambitions.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Ibooro monarch urges Youths to exploit opportunities in Tourism, Cultural

TVCN 0
Buhari-Atiku-TVC

2019: Atiku’s supporters endorse Buhari, Bindow re-election

TVCN 0

Women Advocacy marches against domestic Violence in Yenagoa

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close