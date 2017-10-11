More than 50 aggrieved groups under an umbrella body of ‘Borno Youths For Emancipation For Good Governance and Peace Initiative held a peaceful rally at the headquarters of the Nigerian Labour Congress In Maiduguri.

They want the President Muhammadu Buhari to step up the fight against insurgency so they can return to their normal lives.

The groups, Mostly mothers of victims affected by Boko Haram, Market association, National council of women society, members of the Fish market association and a host others.

They carried placards with different inscriptions appealing to the President to return peace to the north east.

The coordinator of the event seeks more support for our military and the police.